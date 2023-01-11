Zero Waste France

Danone facing court threat in France over 'inadequate' plans to tackle plastic use

Risk

Danone facing court threat in France over 'inadequate' plans to tackle plastic use

ClientEarth claims French food and drinks giant is among world’s biggest plastic producers, but is failing to take adequate action to reduce its footprint

clock 11 January 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read