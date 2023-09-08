zero emission buses

Government opens £129m zero emission bus fund

Automotive

Government opens £129m zero emission bus fund

Fund open to English local authorities outside London who want to roll out of zero emission buses

clock 08 September 2023 • 3 min read
London and Manchester rev up electric bus rollout

Transport

London and Manchester rev up electric bus rollout

TfL adds 80 new electric buses to South London routes, as Manchester Mayor prepares for 50 zero emission buses to be delivered

clock 24 August 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

ShareAction: Green finance targets from Europe's largest banks at risk of greenwashing

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Could 2023 be the year global emissions peak?

22 November 2023 • 6 min read