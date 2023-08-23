Zero Carbon Shipping Center

Center for Zero Carbon Shipping beefs up maritime software offering

Shipping

Center for Zero Carbon Shipping beefs up maritime software offering

Maritime software provider Sea and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping team up to improve access to green shipping data and analytics

clock 23 August 2023 • 2 min read
