Reports suggest US buyout giant is set to acquire joint control of the UK-based energy storage and electric bus specialist
Bus company to run zero emission shuttle service between Bristol and festival site through partnership with electric vehicle infrastructure specialist Zenobē
New 100MW battery in Capenhurst, Chester thought to be the largest in Europe to date to be connected to a transmission network
Zenobē will bring its expertise in fleet electrification and smart charging software to the bus manufacturer and its international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners
New partnership aims to offer trial fleets and charging infrastructure to commuter shuttle and school bus operators across the UK
Construction has already started on Wishaw project near Glasgow which is expected to begin operating later this year
Battery specialist and transport operator agree 'globally important deal' structured around a transport-as-a-service commercial model