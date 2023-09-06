Zenobē

Reports: KKR poised to snap up stake in battery pioneer Zenobe

Investment

Reports suggest US buyout giant is set to acquire joint control of the UK-based energy storage and electric bus specialist

clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
Glastonbury: National Express debuts electric bus service on Bristol route to festival

Automotive

Bus company to run zero emission shuttle service between Bristol and festival site through partnership with electric vehicle infrastructure specialist Zenobē

clock 21 June 2023 • 3 min read
Zenobe flicks switch on record-breaking 100MW grid battery

Infrastructure

New 100MW battery in Capenhurst, Chester thought to be the largest in Europe to date to be connected to a transmission network

clock 11 February 2023 • 2 min read
Zenobē teams up with bus manufacturer Marcopolo to drive electric fleet rollout

Transport

Zenobē will bring its expertise in fleet electrification and smart charging software to the bus manufacturer and its international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners

clock 06 January 2023 • 2 min read
Zenobē and Zeelo team up for UK electric bus trial programme

Automotive

New partnership aims to offer trial fleets and charging infrastructure to commuter shuttle and school bus operators across the UK

clock 05 October 2022 • 3 min read
'Scotland's largest': Zenobe reaches financial close on 50MW battery storage project

Infrastructure

Construction has already started on Wishaw project near Glasgow which is expected to begin operating later this year

clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
'Globally important': Zenobe and National Express ink 'pioneering' deal for 130 electric buses

Automotive

Battery specialist and transport operator agree 'globally important deal' structured around a transport-as-a-service commercial model

clock 15 February 2022 • 4 min read
