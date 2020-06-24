Yukio Hatoyama
Reports: Japan to increase climate funding offer to $10bn
Local media claims prime minister Yukio Hatoyama will announce increased funding commitment to the Copenhagen summit on Friday
Japan hints it could weaken emissions target
As reports emerge that EU is preparing to fudge its climate funding commitment, Japanese officials signal they may water down emissions targets
Japan: disposable incomes to rise despite CO2 cuts
But new opposition party data suggests more modest carbon targets would lead to fractionally higher increases in income