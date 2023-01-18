World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023

WEF launches philanthropic initiative to mobilise $3tr a year to tackle climate crisis

Investment

Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) initiative aims to leverage philanthropic capital to help drive the trillion dollar investments needed to tackle climate change and nature loss

clock 18 January 2023 • 3 min read
