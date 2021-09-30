work and pensions committee

COP26: MPs urge government to lead global push for net zero pension standards

Investment

COP26: MPs urge government to lead global push for net zero pension standards

UK should use position as host of UN climate summit to drive global harmonisation of climate-related reporting standards for pensions, according to Work and Pensions Committee

clock • 5 min read
Most read
01

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
02

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
03

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
04

'Kick polluting fossil fuels off the energy grid': UK businesses call for 2035 net zero power target

• 5 min read
05

Net zero aviation fund backs wireless plane charging and hydrogen refuelling projects

• 2 min read