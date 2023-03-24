wind development

'Alarm bells should be ringing': New global wind installations falls 15 per cent in 2022

Wind

BloombergNEF figures show global commissioning of new wind turbines fell to 86GW last year due to slowdown in US and China

clock 24 March 2023 • 3 min read
