Water companies

'Very disappointing': Ofwat orders water firms to repay customers £114m over under-performance

Legislation

Annual performance report from water regulator reveals majority of companies are failing to meet improvement targets

clock 26 September 2023 • 4 min read
Sewage release is worse for rivers than agriculture pollution, study reveals

Risk

Research finds sewage pollution, whether treated or untreated, is primary driver of increased nutrients, algae, and sewage fungus in UK rivers

clock 21 September 2023 • 4 min read
'Insufficient policy or drive': Peers accuse government of failing to tackle sewage crisis

Policy

Cross-party committee slams 'lack of leadership and deep-rooted complacency' within government over flawed water policy regime

clock 19 September 2023 • 4 min read
United Utilities Water fined £800,000 for illegally abstracting 22 billion litres

Infrastructure

Water company fined after illegally abstracting water from boreholes in Lancashire following successful prosecution from the Environment Agency

clock 21 August 2023 • 4 min read
Sewage scandal: Could water firms' pollution woes end up in payouts to customers?

Risk

Class action case on behalf of millions of households is first to allege competition abuse linked to compliance with environmental laws and reporting responsibilities - but industry insists claims are without merit

clock 09 August 2023 • 4 min read
Labour calls on government to clean up 'sewage scandal'

Policy

The Labour Party has used new figures from the Environment Agency to launch a fresh attack on the Conservatives for the impact of sewage pollution in the UK

clock 31 March 2023 • 3 min read
Lib Dems call for Sewage Tax to prevent water firms polluting shellfish habitats

Biodiversity

Analysis reveals over 200,000 hours of sewage pumped into shellfish habitats

clock 22 August 2022 • 3 min read
Sewage, agriculture, and plastic pollution to blame for England's woeful river quality, MPs say

Policy

Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to lead crack down on water pollution

clock 13 January 2022 • 3 min read
