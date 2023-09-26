Annual performance report from water regulator reveals majority of companies are failing to meet improvement targets
Research finds sewage pollution, whether treated or untreated, is primary driver of increased nutrients, algae, and sewage fungus in UK rivers
Cross-party committee slams 'lack of leadership and deep-rooted complacency' within government over flawed water policy regime
Water company fined after illegally abstracting water from boreholes in Lancashire following successful prosecution from the Environment Agency
Class action case on behalf of millions of households is first to allege competition abuse linked to compliance with environmental laws and reporting responsibilities - but industry insists claims are without merit
The Labour Party has used new figures from the Environment Agency to launch a fresh attack on the Conservatives for the impact of sewage pollution in the UK
Analysis reveals over 200,000 hours of sewage pumped into shellfish habitats
Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to lead crack down on water pollution