Volta Commercial Vehicles Limited

Volta Trucks' UK business and assets acquired by hedge fund Luxor Capital

Venture Capital

Volta Trucks' UK business and assets acquired by hedge fund Luxor Capital

Embattled electric truck start-up bought out of administration by one of its biggest creditors, administrators confirm

clock 01 December 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Powering Past Coal': US commits to unabated coal phase out

02 December 2023 • 6 min read
02

How Rishi Sunak wrote two speeches for COP28

02 December 2023 • 7 min read
03

COP28: 120 countries back goal to treble renewables capacity, but fears grow over 1.5C goal

02 December 2023 • 9 min read
04

The climate theory of everything

30 November 2023 • 15 min read
05

COP28: New global private sector climate data platform unveiled

02 December 2023 • 2 min read