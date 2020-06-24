virgin
Qantas Airways targets net zero carbon by 2050
Firm to double number of offset flights and invest $50m in sustainable aviation fuels over next decade, as BA promises to review controversial fueling practice
Virgin CEO Josh Bayliss: 'Every one of us should think hard about whether we need to take a flight'
Boss of multi-billion pound brand, which holds a stake in Virgin Atlantic, reflects on how corporates should respond to consumer outcry over climate change
Ready for take-off? Virgin poised for commercial flight using waste-based biofuel
First commercial flight using biofuel from recycling waste carbon gases to demonstrate potential for 'dramatic' carbon cuts, claims Sir Richard Branson
'The next 10 years are going to be ridiculously exciting': Sir Richard Branson on Formula E and why 'everything' needs to turn electric
Billionaire entrepreneur offers his thoughts on zero emission transport and green aviation innovation ahead of DS Virgin's eighth race of the Formula E season