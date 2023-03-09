V2X

Indra raises £20m to deliver bi-directional charging technology

Automotive

Oversubscribed funding round will help firm meet growing demand for vehicle-to-grid technology in UK and further afield

clock 09 March 2023 • 2 min read
V2X: OVO launches new vehicle-to-everything smart grid trial

Automotive

OVO Energy, Kaluza, Volkswagen, and Indra team up for cutting edge trial that promises to slash EV charging costs

clock 23 January 2023 • 3 min read
