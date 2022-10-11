Universal Hydrogen

'Game-changer': American Airlines announces investment in green hydrogen distribution network

Aviation

'Game-changer': American Airlines announces investment in green hydrogen distribution network

World's largest airline consolidates its position in emerging hydrogen supply chain with investment in Universal Hydrogen

clock 11 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Global Briefing: Munich Re to end insurance cover for new oil and gas fields

07 October 2022 • 8 min read
02

Liz Truss, libertarianism, and the real anti-growth coalition

07 October 2022 • 9 min read
03

Amazon announces €1bn transportation electrification spree

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Blackout Busters': Octopus Energy launches new energy saving incentive

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Solar industry to launch supply chain sustainability and transparency scheme in 2023

04 October 2022 • 2 min read