UN Climate Champions

Corporate Climate Stocktake: Businesses urge governments to coordinate to ensure swifter net zero transition

Politics

Ahead of the COP28 UN Climate Summit next month the latest Corporate Climate Stocktake examines what business leaders need from governments to speed up the clean tech transition

clock 31 October 2023 • 5 min read
