Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

'We stand ready to help': RenewableUK signs co-operation agreement with Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

Energy

'We stand ready to help': RenewableUK signs co-operation agreement with Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

Trade bodies sign new Memorandum of Understanding to help secure sustainable future for Ukrainian and UK energy markets following the war

clock 22 June 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read