UK Sustainable Investment Federation

FCA updates sustainability disclosure and greenwashing rules for UK investors

Investment

FCA updates sustainability disclosure and greenwashing rules for UK investors

Financial Conduct Authority confirms final plans for Sustainability Disclosure Requirements in policy paper released this afternoon

clock 28 November 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

COP28: Hopes of fossil fuel 'phase out' hit by revelations of Saudi plan to boost oil demand

28 November 2023 • 6 min read
02

UK business leaders call for 'clear policies' to drive climate action

28 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Huge economic benefits': Companies Act reform could boost UK GDP by seven per cent, study finds

28 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

'A real scandal': UAE Presidency accused of using COP meetings to lobby for fossil fuel deals

27 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

'World first': Virgin Atlantic hails maiden SAF-powered flight from London to New York

28 November 2023 • 5 min read