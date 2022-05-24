UK SHORE

UK SHORE: Government delivers fresh wave of clean maritime R&D funding

UK SHORE: Government delivers fresh wave of clean maritime R&D funding

Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition to provide £12m to range of projects designed to accelerate development of greener maritime technologies

clock 24 May 2022 • 2 min read
