UK Power Networks Services

BP Pulse unveils central London EV charging 'gigahub'

Technology

BP Pulse unveils central London EV charging 'gigahub'

Pimlico site features eight 150kW chargers - each capable of charging up to 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes

clock 08 December 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

How concerns over CCS are fuelling the COP28 stand-off

07 December 2023 • 11 min read
02

Low Carbon publishes blueprint for portable power plants for sports teams

07 December 2023 • 2 min read
03

'Rebuild investor confidence': Government urged to move quickly to unlock £900bn net zero energy investment opportunity

06 December 2023 • 6 min read
04

COP28: Carbon credit schemes unveil new 'integrity collaboration'

06 December 2023 • 5 min read
05

'Colder and poorer': Scrapping efficiency rules to cost renters in swing seat an extra £40m a year

07 December 2023 • 6 min read