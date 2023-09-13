Uber Boat by Thames Clippers

All aboard the Earth Clipper: Behind the scenes on London's newest, greenest, and quietest ferry

Shipping

All aboard the Earth Clipper: Behind the scenes on London's newest, greenest, and quietest ferry

The boss of London's ferry service talks to BusinessGreen about the challenges of getting Europe's first high speed hybrid ferry service off the ground

clock 13 September 2023 • 6 min read
'Earth Clipper': New hybrid boat service launches on River Thames

Shipping

'Earth Clipper': New hybrid boat service launches on River Thames

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers launches first of three new low-emission passenger ferries

clock 11 September 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

Demystifying the role of hydrogen in delivering net zero for local authorities

15 November 2023 • 9 min read
04

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read
05

Energy Transitions Commission: Only rapid, dramatic fossil fuel phase-down can deliver safe climate

16 November 2023 • 6 min read