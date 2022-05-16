Tyre Extinguishers

What a let down: Tyre Extinguishers' anti-SUV campaign spreads to New Zealand

Automotive

What a let down: Tyre Extinguishers' anti-SUV campaign spreads to New Zealand

Direct action campaign goes global with activists deflating SUV tyres in cities from Scotland to New Zealand

clock 16 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy backs Morocco-UK solar link project

12 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

10 May 2022 • 9 min read
03

'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

12 May 2022 • 6 min read
04

Sustainably sauced: Heinz Ketchup to develop prototype 'paper' bottles

10 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

Powering Net Zero Pact: SSE, Siemens, GE Renewables join pledge for 'fair and just' net zero transition

11 May 2022 • 4 min read