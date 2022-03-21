Tristian Fischer

World's largest vertical farm to deliver leafy greens to UK supermarkets

Supply chain

World's largest vertical farm to deliver leafy greens to UK supermarkets

Four acre site set to produce as much veg as 1,000 acres of traditional British farmland, after Fischer Farms secures latest funding round

clock 21 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read