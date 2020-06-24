travel
Coldplay to pause touring until concerts have positive climate impact
Band listens to The Scientist as frontman Chris Martin claims he 'would be disappointed' if next tour is not carbon neutral
Climeworks launches CO2-into-stone subscription service
Swiss carbon capture pioneers launch online shop where individuals can buy carbon dioxide removal service to offset emissions
Reykjavik, Prague, and Madrid head list of top cities for green space
Auckland, Bratislava, Gothenburg and Sydney also score highly in TravelBird's Green Cities Index 2018, which seeks to highlight the best urban holiday destinations for green-minded travellers
Tourism sector checks in for industry-wide sustainability journey
Partnership of leading hotel groups unveil first joint carbon, water, employment and human rights targets