Trafigura Group

'Net zero blind spot': Private firms lagging in setting climate goals

Management

New research reveals just 32 of the world's 100 largest private firms have set net zero targets, compared with 69 of the world's 100 largest publicly-listed companies

clock 17 October 2022 • 7 min read
