Tokyo
Tokyo 2020: How the Olympic Games aims to raise the bar for sustainability
Michelle Lemaître, head of sustainability of the International Olympics Committee, talks recycled medals, electric vehicles, and carbon neutral buildings
Going for gold: Toyota to provide 3,700 EVs for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Japanese auto giant lays out plans to develop range of EVs, hydrogen fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid cars and buses specifically for the Olympic and Paralympic Games
Tokyo kicks off carbon trading scheme
Japanese metropolis launches Asia's first emissions cap-and-trade scheme
Tokyo taxis to trial battery-swap stations for electric vehicles
Better Place hopes pilot scheme will lead to adoption in other cities
"Solar UFOs" invade Japanese city in water-purification mission
Floating solar-powered discs dispatched to clean canal and moat in Osaka
Tokyo mulls electric car charging network
Utility reported to have developed fast charging technology capable of delivering 40Km of motoring on a five-minute charge
Tokyo mulls Japan's first binding emissions targets
Support for Japanese cap-and-trade schemes gathers momentum