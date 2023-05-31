Three Rivers District Council

OVO Energy teams up with councils for green retrofit of 140 Hertfordshire homes

Buildings

OVO Energy teams up with councils for green retrofit of 140 Hertfordshire homes

Energy giant partners with Watford Borough Council and Three Rivers District Council to improve energy efficiency across 139 homes

clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read