Therese Coffey
Zac Goldsmith promoted to cabinet role as resignations spark mini-reshuffle
Goldsmith becomes Minister of State at Defra, as Rebecca Pow joins Department following Thérèse Coffey's promotion to Work and Pensions Secretary
'Minor delays': Brexit stunting 25 Year Environment Plan progress, Defra admits
Defra releases review of its long-term environmental targets which it claims show 90 per cent of actions are on course, but green groups have offered a lukewarm response
Climate resilience: Government cuts ribbon on £67m Ipswich tidal barrier
Floods Minister Dr Thérèse Coffey opens new flood defences designed to protect more 1,600 homes and 400 businesses from escalating climate risks
Air pollution: Government seeks views on car brake, tyre and road wear
Evidence sought from industry on how to reduce impact of microfibres from vehicle tyres and brakes on air quality and the environment
David Rutley to temporarily replace Thérèse Coffey as Environment Minister
Coffey to take leave from Defra as she recovers from a period of illness