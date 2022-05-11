The Conversation

Six months on from COP26: Where to find progress on climate in a more dangerous and divided world

Climate change

Six months on from COP26: Where to find progress on climate in a more dangerous and divided world

The intenational response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the outcome of national elections, and the drive to build integrity into carbon markets will be key indicators of progress on climate over coming months, argues Rachel Kyte

clock 11 May 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

06 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

10 May 2022 • 9 min read
03

Tesco and WWF to dish out grants for sustainable food supply chain innovations

09 May 2022 • 4 min read
04

Coldplay team up with biofuels giant Neste to help slash world tour emissions

06 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Sustainably sauced: Heinz Ketchup to develop prototype 'paper' bottles

10 May 2022 • 2 min read