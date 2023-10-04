The Banks Group

Brookfield Asset Management inks deal to snap up UK developer Banks Renewables

Wind

Brookfield Asset Management inks deal to snap up UK developer Banks Renewables

Canadian investment giant chaired by Mark Carney to acquire more than 11 onshore wind farms in Northern England and Scotland under deal reportedly worth around $1bn

clock 04 October 2023 • 2 min read
