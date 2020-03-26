television
'This is not playing games': BBC plans year of climate coverage
Digital, TV, and radio outlets will all run programmes dedicated to examining the climate crisis
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
ITV News at Ten places spotlight on climate crisis
'Earth on the Edge' series kicked off this week with segment on deforestation, as broadcaster promises to beef up coverage of the climate crisis
Cats trump climate change for Britain's storytellers, report shows
Britain's entertainment industry spends more time focused on picnics, gravy and cats than climate change
BAFTA acts on climate change with university courses in sustainability
More than 500 film and TV students at 10 UK universities to benefit from new green educational courses
The Queen's Green Planet: Documentary to see Queen and David Attenborough discuss climate change
ITV documentary to air next week will focus on the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project to boost forestry protection around the world