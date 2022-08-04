Tech Lending Community Fund

Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 launch e-waste-busting digital lending scheme

Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 launch e-waste-busting digital lending scheme

Tech Lending Community Fund recycles tablets and tech to both reduce waste and provide people in need with access to smart devices

04 August 2022
Tech lending hubs: Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 team up to tackle tablet e-waste

Tech lending hubs: Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 team up to tackle tablet e-waste

New fund aims to make tablets and free mobile data available to groups that support people in temporary accommodation

26 January 2022
