TBI

'Hopelessly inefficient': Tony Blair Institute warns Britain needs new Planning Act to deliver on net zero goals

Policy

'Hopelessly inefficient': Tony Blair Institute warns Britain needs new Planning Act to deliver on net zero goals

Influential think tank warns that without sweeping planning reform the UK will miss its clean energy goals by decades

clock 19 June 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
03

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read