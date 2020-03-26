Table Talk
My NY Resolution? Eat more local food
As we enter the New Year, millions of us will be struggling with food-related resolutions - But rather than go on a diet, why don't we aspire to think more about where our food comes from?
The Christmas sustainability story behind our wasted sprouts
As we enter a time of giving, Louise Gray explores how redistributing Christmas excess to charity - right down to our seasonal sprouts - could help cut food waste
Waste not, want not
If we really want to solve the problem of food waste it is going to take more than eating wonky veg, argues Louise Gray, it is going to mean looking in your own fridge
From the Peasgood's Nonsuch to the Arlingham Schoolboy: Why rare apples matter
October is peak apple season in the UK but you'll be lucky to find more than four varieties in the supermarket - Louise Gray asks what happened to diversity in our shopping baskets?
The chicken conundrum
In her latest Table Talk column, Louise Gray says don't be a chicken about asking questions
Why we should all be worried about the march of the Martian potato
In her latest column on the environmental impact of our food, Louise Gray digs up the dirt on Britain's favourite vegetable, the potato.
Greener eggs and ham? Understanding the environmental impact of breakfast
Louise Gray introduces a new column on the environmental impact of food with a hard look at your breakfast