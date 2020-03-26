Table Talk

My NY Resolution? Eat more local food
As we enter the New Year, millions of us will be struggling with food-related resolutions - But rather than go on a diet, why don't we aspire to think more about where our food comes from?

Waste not, want not
If we really want to solve the problem of food waste it is going to take more than eating wonky veg, argues Louise Gray, it is going to mean looking in your own fridge