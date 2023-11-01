sustainable wheat

Franco Manca to use Wildfarmed regenerative flour in its sourdough pizza range

Supply chain

Franco Manca to use Wildfarmed regenerative flour in its sourdough pizza range

All 69 UK restaurants of the pizza chain now set to use Wildfarmed flour which is regeneratively grown to boost soil health and sequester carbon

clock 01 November 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read