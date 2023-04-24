sustainable cities

Rethinking how urban space is used is key to tackling climate change

Infrastructure

Improving how urban space is used can unlock major benefits for people, climate and urban economies, writes Systemiq's Julia Okatz

clock 24 April 2023 • 4 min read
UK cities warned 'urgent' transformation needed to meet net zero goals

Net Zero Now

Two new studies sets out proposals for how to future-proof UK cities and deliver net zero targets

clock 17 October 2022 • 5 min read
