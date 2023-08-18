Proceeds from sale are paid back to farmers who have introduced Mootral's methane-slashing feed supplement at their farms, company claims
The closure of the Bellingham facility could further reduce the business case for fossil fuel-based fertilisers
IPPR calls for comprehensive industrial strategy and increased farm funding to bolster UK food security and help hit net zero targets
Report from leading conservation groups warns more funding needed to deliver on government's proposed agri-environment schemes
Organic veg box pioneer Riverford and charity partner Ripple Effect are putting farming communities 'in the driving seat' of their six-figure Responsible Carbon Project, as they attempt to ensure a steady supply of 'high quality' offsets
Suntory and University of East Anglia launch new sustainable farming scheme to slash emissions from growing blackcurrants
Green Finance Institute calls for clearer green guidance, standards, and targets across the food value chain to catalyse necessary investment in smart farming opportunities
Report from Ruby Country Net Zero Beef Farming Forum, analyses the challenges farmers face as they seek to deliver net zero emissions
Telecommunications firm to beef up its offering of refurbished phones while encouraging customers to repair, recycle, and donate their old handsets to charity