CowCredits: Mootral sells 3,000 cattle-generated carbon offsets to UK firms

CowCredits: Mootral sells 3,000 cattle-generated carbon offsets to UK firms

Proceeds from sale are paid back to farmers who have introduced Mootral's methane-slashing feed supplement at their farms, company claims

clock 18 August 2023 • 2 min read
Fertiliser fears: Could the closure of the UK's largest ammonia plant deliver a boost for sustainable farming?

Fertiliser fears: Could the closure of the UK's largest ammonia plant deliver a boost for sustainable farming?

The closure of the Bellingham facility could further reduce the business case for fossil fuel-based fertilisers

clock 01 August 2023 • 5 min read
Study: Failure to support sustainable farming undermines UK's food security and net zero goals

Study: Failure to support sustainable farming undermines UK's food security and net zero goals

IPPR calls for comprehensive industrial strategy and increased farm funding to bolster UK food security and help hit net zero targets

clock 16 July 2023 • 4 min read
Study: Nature and climate-friendly farming transition needs £4.4bn in public funding

Study: Nature and climate-friendly farming transition needs £4.4bn in public funding

Report from leading conservation groups warns more funding needed to deliver on government's proposed agri-environment schemes

clock 27 June 2023 • 4 min read
'High-quality' offsetting: How one company is working to get away from 'I just want to sequester carbon'

'High-quality' offsetting: How one company is working to get away from 'I just want to sequester carbon'

Organic veg box pioneer Riverford and charity partner Ripple Effect are putting farming communities 'in the driving seat' of their six-figure Responsible Carbon Project, as they attempt to ensure a steady supply of 'high quality' offsets

clock 10 May 2023 • 14 min read
Currant affairs: Regenerative agriculture trial to squeeze carbon from Ribena supply chain

Currant affairs: Regenerative agriculture trial to squeeze carbon from Ribena supply chain

Suntory and University of East Anglia launch new sustainable farming scheme to slash emissions from growing blackcurrants

clock 24 April 2023 • 3 min read
'Explicit and simple': Why the government's 'Green Day' can't afford to forget sustainable farming

'Explicit and simple': Why the government's 'Green Day' can't afford to forget sustainable farming

Green Finance Institute calls for clearer green guidance, standards, and targets across the food value chain to catalyse necessary investment in smart farming opportunities

clock 28 March 2023 • 6 min read
Study: Practical and financial barriers hampering beef farmers' pursuit of net zero

Study: Practical and financial barriers hampering beef farmers' pursuit of net zero

Report from Ruby Country Net Zero Beef Farming Forum, analyses the challenges farmers face as they seek to deliver net zero emissions

clock 24 August 2022 • 5 min read
Vodafone unveils raft of circular economy services in bid to extend phone life

Vodafone unveils raft of circular economy services in bid to extend phone life

Telecommunications firm to beef up its offering of refurbished phones while encouraging customers to repair, recycle, and donate their old handsets to charity

clock 25 February 2022 • 2 min read
