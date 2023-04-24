Suntory Beverage & Food

Currant affairs: Regenerative agriculture trial to squeeze carbon from Ribena supply chain

Biodiversity

Currant affairs: Regenerative agriculture trial to squeeze carbon from Ribena supply chain

Suntory and University of East Anglia launch new sustainable farming scheme to slash emissions from growing blackcurrants

clock 24 April 2023 • 3 min read
Soft drinks maker Suntory plots switch to 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles

Recycling

Soft drinks maker Suntory plots switch to 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles

But GB and Ireland arm of Lucozade and Ribena manufacturer warns of shortages and soaring costs of rPET in Europe

clock 30 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read