Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

'Underwhelming on nearly every front': Bonn climate talks leave huge task ahead of COP28

Politics

'Underwhelming on nearly every front': Bonn climate talks leave huge task ahead of COP28

Tensions run high between richer and poorer nations as UN climate talks close in Bonn, fuelling fears upcoming COP28 Climate Summit will struggle to deliver ambitious agreement

clock 16 June 2023 • 13 min read
'Expectations are high; trust is low': COP28 President calls for global action to boost climate finance

Policy

'Expectations are high; trust is low': COP28 President calls for global action to boost climate finance

Political credibility of COP28 climate talks rests on restoring trust between developing and developed nations, UAE's Al-Jaber warns

clock 02 May 2023 • 4 min read
'COP of action': COP28 President calls for tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

Climate change

'COP of action': COP28 President calls for tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

COP28 President hints at UAE's priorities for Summit in maiden speech, as core principles for controversial plan to use voluntary carbon markets to bankroll energy transition are unveiled

clock 16 January 2023 • 7 min read
Oil boss Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber confirmed as President-Designate for COP28

Politics

Oil boss Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber confirmed as President-Designate for COP28

UAE announces Al Jaber will chair crucial summit, but campaigners call for him to now step down from his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation

clock 12 January 2023 • 9 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read