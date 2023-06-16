Tensions run high between richer and poorer nations as UN climate talks close in Bonn, fuelling fears upcoming COP28 Climate Summit will struggle to deliver ambitious agreement
Political credibility of COP28 climate talks rests on restoring trust between developing and developed nations, UAE's Al-Jaber warns
COP28 President hints at UAE's priorities for Summit in maiden speech, as core principles for controversial plan to use voluntary carbon markets to bankroll energy transition are unveiled
UAE announces Al Jaber will chair crucial summit, but campaigners call for him to now step down from his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation