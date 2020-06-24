subsidy-free solar
'Landmark moment': UK's largest subsidy-free solar plant comes online
NextEnergy Solar Fund says project demonstrates financial viability and energy generation potential of large scale subsidy-free solar projects in the UK
Lightsource BP plugs in subsidy-free solar farm
2.3MW Lancashire site is now providing power to glass manufacturer NSG Group
Report: Subsidy-free renewables could be delayed by five years under Ofgem plans
Ofgem's Targeted Charging Review will favour gas power over new renewables, according to new research from Aurora
Warrington Council inks pioneering solar deal with Gridserve
Construction of two large subsidy-free solar farms set to make Warrington Council the first local authority to run on 100 per cent clean power
Subsidy free solar: Lightsource BP strikes major green power deal with Budweiser brewer
Lightsource BP will build out the UK's largest unsubsidised solar installation to provide green power to make Budweiser beer
Buckinghamshire business park plans subsidy-free solar site
Westcott Venture Park plans to build 15MW direct wire solar farm to make it the first "carbon-negative" business park in the UK
