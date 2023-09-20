Stellantis

'Confusion and uncertainty': Carmakers slam plans to delay 2030 ban on internal combustion engine cars

Automotive

Manufacturers and trade bodies warn investment is at risk, as leaked messages reveal scepticism among cabinet ministers about the auto industry's public support for net zero

clock 20 September 2023 • 5 min read
Brexit deal could grind Britain's EV manufacturing drive to a halt, Vauxhall-maker warns

Transport

Auto giant Stellantis urges government to revisit Brexit trade rules or risk seeing electric vehicle manufacturing capacity migrate to the EU

clock 17 May 2023 • 5 min read
Octopus Energy completes acquisition of failed green energy supplier Bulb

Energy

Government agrees deal that further cements Octopus Energy's position as one of the UK's biggest renewable energy suppliers

clock 21 December 2022 • 3 min read
Car giant Stellantis injects €50m into lithium start-up in boost for EV plans

Technology

Dutch carmaker behind brands such as Fiat, Chrysler, and Vauxhall invests in Vulcan, which aims to extract lithium in Germany without using fossil fuels

clock 24 June 2022 • 2 min read
