Steel sector decarbonisation

Why UK steelmakers have cooled on carbon capture

CCS

Why UK steelmakers have cooled on carbon capture

Despite initial optimism about the role CCS technology could play in steel sector decarbonisation, the UK steel industry appears to have shelved the idea - BusinessGreen takes a look at why

clock 21 November 2023 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

ShareAction: Green finance targets from Europe's largest banks at risk of greenwashing

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

GSK hails low emission asthma inhaler breakthrough

21 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Purpose Disruptors debuts 'The Good Advert' during Channel 4 'Change Climate' season

22 November 2023 • 3 min read