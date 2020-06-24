STA
'Cost competitive with fossil fuels': UK solar farm cost reductions smash expectations
Industry analysis suggests cost of large-scale UK solar projects could drop below £40MWh by 2030
Powered up: New database reveals stellar growth of UK energy storage sector
Fledging sector now boasts over 300 companies and is on track to deliver 7GW of storage capacity
Government must work with industry to avoid a hard 'FexiT'
Chris Hewett of the Solar Trade Association warns the government's latest proposals risk further uncertainty for the solar sector
Government proposes complete end to Feed-in Tariff scheme
FITs would close entirely at the end of March 2019 under new plans, with little clarity over what, if anything, will replace the once popular incentive scheme
Subsidy-free solar? Let's advocate for that
Paul Barwell says excitement at the prospect for subsidy-free solar projects is welcome, but warns the industry as a whole needs a fair route to market
To sell or not to sell? Solar tax hike leaves businesses facing tough choices
Solar trade bodies vow to fight on to achieve relief from rise in business rates, as financiers predict more firms will sell solar assets to third-party owners
Clean energy trade bodies move to create 'renewables hub'
Solar Trade Association and RenewableUK to share office space in bid to foster 'healthy exchange of ideas' between leading trade bodies
Big business calls on government to halt solar tax hike
IKEA, Sainsbury's and Kingfisher among firms urging Chancellor to intervene to stop impending rise in business rates tax for solar arrays