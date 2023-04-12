spring meetings

'We stand ready': Global businesses urge G7 to phase out fossil fuelled power and vehicles by 2035

Politics

'We stand ready': Global businesses urge G7 to phase out fossil fuelled power and vehicles by 2035

We Mean Business and raft of corporate groups urge G7 leaders to end trillions of dollars of fossil fuel subsidies by 2025

clock 12 April 2023 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

ShareAction: Green finance targets from Europe's largest banks at risk of greenwashing

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Purpose Disruptors debuts 'The Good Advert' during Channel 4 'Change Climate' season

22 November 2023 • 3 min read