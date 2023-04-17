solar park

Ripple and RES ink deal to deliver 'Britain's first shared solar park'

Solar

Ripple and RES ink deal to deliver 'Britain's first shared solar park'

Ripple Energy to acquire new Devon solar park from developer RES, providing households with the chance to buy and part-own project that can help them reduce their electricity bills

clock 17 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read