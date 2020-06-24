sodexo
For Sodexo, halving food waste by 2025 is a fiscal issue
The food service giant will pay more interest on a $1.45bn credit facility if it misses its waste target, and it is incentivising executives to make sure it meets the goal
Catering giant Sodexo launches planet-friendly menus worldwide
Sodexo to roll out 40 plant-based recipes using ingredients that support a sustainable food system
The new evidence which shows tackling food waste is a very tasty investment
Detailed analysis by industry coalition shows business food waste reduction efforts deliver $14 of returns for every $1 invested
WWF and Sodexo cook up low-carbon meals
Following successful pilot Green & Lean meals will be served up in schools across the UK