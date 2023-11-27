SMF

Social Market Foundation: Almost four-fifths of landlords back stricter energy efficiency rules

Energy

Think tank finds almost 80 per cent of landlords want stricter energy efficiency rules on their properties, including raising minimum standards on rental properties

clock 27 November 2023 • 4 min read
