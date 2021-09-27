SmartCitiesWorld

'We need the full backing of central governments': 350 cities and firms call for climate action support

Politics

'We need the full backing of central governments': 350 cities and firms call for climate action support

Smart City Sustainability Charter calls on world leaders to acknowledge the role cities can play in tackling climate change

clock • 3 min read
Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

• 3 min read
03

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
04

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
05

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read