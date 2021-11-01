Sky News

Sky to run net zero ad breaks throughout COP26

Sky to run net zero ad breaks throughout COP26

The broadcaster will air 170-minute ad breaks produced to be net zero and featuring the winners of its Zero Footprint Fund

clock 01 November 2021 • 3 min read
