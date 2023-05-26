Simon Mellin

Simon Mellin: 'It's overwhelming to tackle sustainability holistically'

Recycling

Simon Mellin, CEO and founder of Modern Milkman, explores the need for more focus on 'return and reuse', why the EV transition is stalling for SMEs, and his pledge to prevent the creation of 30 million plastic bottles by 2024

clock 26 May 2023 • 5 min read
