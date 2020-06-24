Simon Clarke
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
'Faster, and further': CBI calls for 'decade of climate action'
As government formally launches review of the cost of meeting UK's net zero target, employers' body steps up call for bolder decarbonisation strategy
'We have scraped and scoured our environment to the bone'
Exchequer Secretary Simon Clarke's speech on the new 'Economics of Biodiversity' report - in full