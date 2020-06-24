SIMEC Atlantis Energy
A TIGER in the waves: 'Game-changing' tidal stream project approved in English Channel
€46.8m scheme set to install 8MW of new tidal capacity in the Channel between England and France
SIMEC strikes 'landmark' deal to supply tidal power to Channel Island
Power from experimental tidal array in the Raz Blanchard will supply renewable electricity to the island of Alderney
SIMEC Atlantis eyes £7m funding push for tidal and waste-to-energy projects
Renewable energy developer unveils plans to launch latest five-year bond offer through peer-to-peer lending platform Abundance
Making waves: SIMEC Atlantis Energy eyes 3GW of French tidal power with new joint venture
Anglo-French tidal sector rides fresh wave of activity
Drax in talks with Iberdrola to buy UK pumped storage, hydro and gas plants
UK energy firm confirms preliminary talks over deal with Spanish owner of Scottish Power
SIMEC Atlantis Energy unveils plans for 'world's largest' tidal turbine
Tidal energy developer announces design for 2MW under sea turbine, which features 'largest and most powerful' single axis rotor on the market
SIMEC Atlantis Energy plans pellet fuel conversion for overseas coal power plants
Firm is already in talks with coal plants in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the USA about switching sites to run on waste-based biomass pellets